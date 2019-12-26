advertisement

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1

Manchester United once again demonstrated their Jekyll and Hyde character by bouncing off the gloomy defeat at Watford on Sunday with this smooth gallop of victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team even gave Newcastle United the advantage of scoring a goal in the first half, before quality and control were increased to retreat and show the ruthlessness they sometimes lack.

Solskjær dropped Daniel James and Jesse Lingard for Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood, while Steve Bruce made four changes, two of which were Sean and Matty Longstaff, who emerged victorious in the second half of October.

Solskjaer re-entered the game, saying that the 0-2 loss at Watford was due to the weakness of his team. The following 90 minutes confirmed this. A free kick from Marcus Rashford that was deflected led to three consecutive corner kicks and now put United in the lead. The last of the kicks was recaptured by visitors and suddenly Dwight Gayle and Jetro Willems were involved in an outbreak where Aaron Wan-Bissaka was relieved to thwart a spider’s leg right outside his front door.

There were similar emotions when Greenwood lost the ball in the Newcastle half and they stormed again. This move ended with Joelinton feeding Gayle and should have hit from close range.

There was no escape for the third time when Matty Longstaff repeated his performance from two months ago. Once again the home team was sloppy: this time Fred was easily expropriated and black and white shirts poured forward. Gayle fed the younger Longstaff and he threw a sweet blow to Joelinton, who returned the ball – under extreme pressure – to cause his teammate to slide home.

Manchester United was solely responsible for a sequence in which they slept at work. They woke up quickly when they had to, although Martin Dubravka doesn’t want to see Anthony Martial’s reps compensated. This happened after Rashford and Luke Shaw merged on the left before he found Pereira. His dismissal was smart because Martial could shoot with it, but Dubravka should have hit her and not come in.

The already loud home fans raised the volume on the occasion of Martial’s eighth appearance in 18 games, and Newcastle was now backing down. They were stretched along the flanks and from the left, Rashford flipped in the warning to Bruce’s team.

Solskjaer recently spoke of the difficulty of missing Greenwood, and the 18-year-old was about to show why. When Fabian Schär came loose, Greenwood crashed onto the ball, shot forward and fired a missile that was deflected by Federico Fernández and rebounded off the crossbar. Awaken the Bradford boy who is celebrating with a knee slide and his teammates who are attacking him.

Manchester United continued to threaten with a shot from Pereira and a cross from Greenwood before striking again. This time, Wan-Bissaka was on the ball, and Rashford stayed high up in Cristiano Ronaldo style. He overtook Schär and shot a great header. VAR checked Matty Longstaff for a Scott McTominay hand, but the goal was – right – clear.

In the second half, Paul Pogba – who asked his teammates to wear the “We are one” and “No to racism” bracelets during (and exclusively for) the pre-game warm-up – was replaced by McTominay, who did so had previously taken a punch. The Frenchman’s opening action was a crafty dummy that allowed the ball to roll to Martial in the area. The Frenchman’s presence indicated that he could help make the result beyond doubt for his team.

A 20-yard shot from Pogba, which narrowly missed the Dubravka inner post, reinforced this impression and shortly afterwards United scored a fourth goal in the league this season for the second time.

This was also the fault of Newcastle itself: Sean Longstaff turned halfway and hit the ball back, but only in Martial’s direction. He sprinted in and, despite a heavy touch, sank home over the advancing Dubravaka.

Manchester United was now widespread. Pogba’s ballet feet made room, but his left foot shot was too close to the Newcastle goalkeeper. Next, Pogba threaded the ball to Martial and attempted the same shoe that was shot from the left post.

In the final stages, both Rashford and Martial had been replaced, and Greenwood was the center forward, as in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

After Harry Maguire advanced and aimed, it was mainly an exercise for Solskjær’s team.

They’ll be in Burnley next Saturday. Who knows which of their two incarnations – poor or convincing – will appear at Turf Moor.

– Guardian

