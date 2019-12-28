advertisement

Burnley 0 Manchester United 2nd

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Burnley as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw the triumphant end of a tumultuous 2019 year.

This will be remembered as a challenging year of transition at Old Trafford, from the Champions League’s highest comeback win in March in Paris St. Germain to heavy losses against Everton, Newcastle and Watford.

Much remains to be done, but United starts the new year with two wins. Martial and Rashford meet in Burnley just 50 hours after the massive comeback against Newcastle.

Solskjær’s team could have scored more goals at Turf Moor, but this was another win when they took possession of the ball, and they also ended a record-breaking 14 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Burnley has not beaten United since 2009 and never looked surprising on Saturday. Rashford hit a post in the first half where Martial scored after Charlie Taylor fluttered under pressure.

Phil Bardsley forced David De Gea to a nice parade after the break, but Sean Dye’s men seemed more likely to score a red card than score in one night when Rashford came home after death to shine the goal line.

