Marta Kauffman, creator of Grace and Frankie, has signed a first look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios through her production company Okay Goodnight.

As part of the deal, Kauffman and her production partners Robbie Rowe Tollin and Hannah KS Canter will create new projects for both linear and streaming. The first project under the contract will be an adaptation of “The Dreamers”, the 2019 novel by Karen Thompson Walker.

“The Dreamers” revolves around a remote university town in Southern California, where residents get into a sleep due to a mysterious illness, from which they can no longer be awakened. Doctors say that those affected by the disease have unusual brain activities and dream high dreams.

Kauffman and Okay Goodnight will work with Warren Littlefield’s “The Littlefield Company”, the producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, on the series adaptation for the studio.

“We are very excited to be working with the talented team at Fox 21,” said Kauffman in a statement. “Their creative sensitivity and commitment to high quality storytelling match ours at Okay Goodnight. We were thrilled to develop “The Dreamers” with the right partner and look forward to starting the relationship with such a powerful project. “

“Marta Kauffman is a legend and heroine for a generation of writers and audiences. She is as talented and fun as ever,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. “We look forward to working with her and her partners Robbie and Hannah. We see an incredibly bright future with them.”

