Marseille have won 10 of their last 11 games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Marseille vs Angers

Orange Velodrome, Marseille

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 19:30

Ref: Johann Hamel

André Villas-Boas has really put his Marseille side in the mood in recent weeks with the Olympians currently in great shape. They have been undefeated since November and have reduced the PSG lead to eight points, which is quite impressive given the size and budget of Paris. A win here could bring that down to five before the Parisians move to Lille on Sunday, so three points here for Marseille are crucial.

As mentioned, Marseille’s form has been fantastic with ten wins and a draw in their last eleven games. They managed to beat Lille, Lyon and Rennes at that time and it seems to be really business this year. They scored 22 goals during that period, which is a good comeback, but the seven goals conceded are what really made this streak last.

Marseille have faced three difficult away games in their last three matches, but they have won all of them and with their return to the Vélodrome here, they will be a force to contend with. The Olympians have won each of their last six games at home and will be looking forward to making seven here.

Angers will not be content to roll, as they have their own interests in entering this match three points behind the fourth despite their 10th place. They are undefeated in their last five games with three wins this time around, but the quality of the opponents has been slightly questionable, so these victories should be put in context. They managed to beat Dieppe of fifth level (3-1) before breaking Rouen of fourth level (4-1) but the minnows hardly managed to fight and the form of Angers outside these matches should really be which is examined in anticipation of this shock.

They have won only one of their last six league games despite numerous opportunities to collect points like their two clashes with Nice this time (1-3, 1-1). Angers also recently lost to Marseille 2-0 at home, so with this one at the Vélodrome, SCOs could take up the challenge.

The two teams have scored in four of the last five matches between these two teams, in seven of the last eight home games for Marseille and in five of the last six games for Angers in all competitions. The hosts are undefeated in their last eleven games with ten wins and 22 goals scored this time. Angers have won only one of their last six league games but have conceded more than two goals in one of their last eleven matches in all competitions.

All French Ligue 1 matches this weekend

Saturday, 25-01-2020

-Marseille vs Angers @ 7:30 p.m.

-Brest vs Amiens at 10 p.m.

-Monaco vs Strasbourg at 10 p.m.

-Montpellier vs Dijon @ 10 p.m.

-Reims vs Metz @ 10 p.m.

-Saint Ettiene vs Nimes @ 10 p.m.

Sunday, 26-01-2020

-Lyon vs Toulouse at 5 p.m.

-Nantes vs Bordeaux at 7 p.m.

-Lille vs PSG at 11 p.m.

Friday result

-Nice 1-1 Rennes

