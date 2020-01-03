advertisement

Born in Dallas, Texas, she looks back on the last 10 years of her career.

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

At just 15 years old, Marsai Martin made an impressive name for himself in Hollywood, but the actress knew at a young age that she wanted to be “a legend”.

Martin, who was recently on Forbes’ 30-under-30s list for Hollywood and Entertainment, may be the youngest executive in Hollywood’s history for the film “Little” and has a production company. “

Martin posted photos of himself side by side, one of ten years in her first elementary school piece and one this year to look back on the last decade of her life.

When she thought about how much had happened in her life, she said, “It wasn’t even that long ago – I’m still young.”

“It’s crazy how everything is going in some way, it’s just God’s work,” she said.

“Black-ish” is in its sixth season, and Martin said she felt at home with her long-standing line-up, which included Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“We are certainly like a family. We are literally. But there is always energy on the set and a great atmosphere,” she said. “I feel like I learn something every day – they make me feel at home to be what I love. “

This is where Diane’s hair journey begins. Rule 1: No scratching. PAT your head on the day of your hair. #blackish pic.twitter.com/FSsxBRSdUw

– black-ish (@blackishabc) January 1, 2020

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she said, “I said a legend,” thought the star and laughed.

“The girl was brave,” she added.

Her advice for young people with big dreams is: “Always take one step at a time.”

“Feel comfortable in the room you are in. There is no hurry either. Life is certainly short, but there is no hurry,” she said.

“You don’t have to over-plan or overdo it,” added Martin. “Whether you need to take a break or not, just make sure you’re on the right track for yourself.”

