HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A marriage proposal is accused of creating chaos and confusion in a busy cinema.

Authorities say that people in the theater reported that they heard a loud bang that sounded like gunshots and caused a massive panic.

“” We heard pop pop pop pop, “said cinema visitor Florence Pittius.” People started screaming, go down, go down, run. We started, the whole theater got up and started running everywhere. “

Turns out it wasn’t a shooter, but a 23-year-old who lit fireworks.

The surveillance video shows the young man running off the screen; he was arrested a short time later.

Authorities say he told them he was helping a friend introduce them outside a nearby company.

