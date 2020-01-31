advertisement

The Maroons are now 9th on the table in the Ugandan Premier League.

Uganda Premier League

Maroons FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

Luzira prison stadium, Luzira

Friday, 31-01-2020

Maroons FC were forced into a 1-1 draw by relegation, threatened by Tooro United FC in Luzira on Friday.

advertisement

The prison camp took the lead through Steven Mukwala but could not hold out in January, James Kasibante equalizing for the visitors.

Mukwala, who has now scored 13 goals this season, came home with the opening goal of the competition against a center from Solomon Walusimbi to put Maroons 1-0 in four minutes.

However, two minutes into the break, former Wakiso Giants FC Kasibante winger leveled things up for Tooro United FC.

Each side had chances of winning but could not convert.

Mukwala forced an excellent save by Chrispas Kusima before Walusimbi reached the target head-to-head with the former Kitara goalkeeper.

For Tooro, Yafesi Mubiru hit the crossbar in the second half while Davis Sali pulled away from a decent position.

The result sees the Maroons climb to 9th place with 24 points in 20 games.

They will travel to Lugogo to play KCCA FC at their next championship game.

For Tooro, they remain second from the bottom with 16 points.

They will host the Wakiso Giants in their next game.

How the two teams started

Maroons FC

Hannington Ssebwalunnyo, Okello Sylvester, Abraham Tusubira, Patrick Bayiga, Maxwell Okello, Junior Amanya, Davis Mayanja, Emmanuel Olinga, Solomon Walusimbi, Pius Obuya, Mukwala Steven.

Tooro United

Davis Ssali, Crispus Kusiima, Dennis Mugerwa, Isa Mubiru, Acram Kakembo, Mike Kawooya, Farouk Katongole, Rashid Mukungu, Charles Musiige, Yafesi Mubiru

James Kasibante.

The other game played on Friday

-URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC

comments

advertisement