Action between Express FC and Maroons in the Uganda Cup on Wednesday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Express FC 3 (3) – 3 (4) Maroons FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Wednesday, 02-02-2020

Express will not win the eleventh Uganda Cup this season.

It was after the Red Eagles were eliminated from competition Wednesday afternoon by their compatriot from the Ugandan Premier League Maroons FC.

In the match at Kavumba, the scoreboard showed 3-3 after 90 minutes before Maroons won the shootout 4-3.

Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale and Disan Ggaliwango scored for Express in normal times while David Ndihabwe, Maxwell Okello and Steven Mukwala did the same for Maroons.

In the shootout, Ggaliwango and January recruiter Baker Lukoya missed their kicks as the Red Eagles withdrew.

In an eventful encounter, Kalanda scored the first goal of the day in five minutes, but midfielder Ndihabwe equalized moments later.

Okello then reversed the game when he put the visitors 2-1 over 38 minutes.

Five minutes after the restart, Kambale responded to bring the scorers to 2-2.

In the 60th minute, Uganda’s Premier League top scorer Mukwala struck to put Maroons 3-2 up, but Express would only score.

The Red Eagles received a penalty four minutes after Ggaliwango’s withdrawal from the area.

Ggaliwango rose up and brought home the equalizer which forced the penalties.

Only Frank Ssenyondo, Muhammad Iga and Daniel Shabena scored their shots while Edgar Bwogi, Steven Mukwala, Abraham Tusubira and David Ndihabwe all scored so that Edgar Bwogi’s missed kick didn’t hurt them.

The result means that the Maroons will advance to the knockout stages while Express will have to wait another year to win the 11th Uganda Cup. Their last triumph occurred in the 2016/17 season after defeating KCCA FC on penalties.

In the other match played on Wednesday, URA FC beat Nyamityobora FC 8-2 to also reach the bottom 16.

comments