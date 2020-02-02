advertisement

The “memories” of Maroon 5 pay off in projections by landing at number 1 on the mediabase pop radio airplay charts. At the same time, it keeps its crown in the Hot AC list.

– Two places higher than last week, “Memories” becomes the 11th Pop Radio No. 1 of Maroon 5. In the tracking period from January 26th to February 1st, ~ 18,580 pop spins were recorded, bringing the brand 786 last week.

Post Malone’s “Circles” slips to 2nd place, while Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” shifts to 3rd place. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” rises to # 4 and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” falls to # 5.

– “Memories” is now number 10 on the Mediabase Hot AC charts for a tenth week. Hot AC (-8) recorded ~ 6,472 surveillance spins.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” remains at # 2 and “Circles” moves up one place to # 3. “Good As Hell” falls one place at number 4, and Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 hours” stay in place 5th

