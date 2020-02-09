advertisement

Maroon 5s “Memories” is still the top song of the popular and popular adult radio formats. The Smash is enjoying a second week in the mediabase pop-list while celebrating an eleventh week at number 1 on the Hot AC charts.

– “Memories” remains at the top of the pop chart thanks to the 18,401 spins it received in the tracking period from February 2 to 8. The meter reading is 184 after the last week, but keeps “memories” just before the pack.

Post Malones “Circles” (2nd place) scored 18,278 spins (-1).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” stays in 3rd place and Dua Lipas “Don’t Start Now” stays in 4th place. Arizona Zervas “ROXANNE” simultaneously ranks up to # 5.

– “Memories” continues its long hot AC run with 6,532 tracking periods (+60).

“Circles” moves up one place due to its 6.007 hot AC turns (+203) to position 2.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” slips to 3rd place and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” to 4th. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” remains 5th.

