Maro speaking at the press conference before Anjagala’s 10 years at the Mestil hotel on Monday February 10. (PHOTO / Abraham Mutalyebwa)

KAMPALA – The best RnB singer Ronald Magada aka Maro will celebrate his 10 years in the music industry with a mega Valentine’s Day show scheduled for Friday, February 14 at the Mestil Hotel.

The anniversary comes at a time when Maro is undoubtedly one of Uganda’s best artists RnB and continues to promote Uganda – having kept the taste current for 10 years in the industry.

Speaking at the press conference held at the Mestil Hotel, where his career began, Maaro assured the fans to sing all the songs.

“This is a very important day for me and I know that my homeboys are sitting here and that those who are not around will come to enjoy the show,” he said, adding that in addition to the artists, they organized a huge tent that will go well lit and decorated.

“Everyone will be seated and those in VIP and VVIP will receive a buffet, drinks and wine, all provided by the Mestil Hotel, a beautiful place”. He echoed

He selected a list of artists – emerging and established – to create new murals at the Mistil Inn. Its line-up will include among others Alvin Keyz, Sandra K, Andereya Baguma, Geosteady.

Owek. Dr. Joseph Muvawala confirmed that he was the main guest on Friday and the Kyabazinga on Saturday in Jinja, leaving Mbale at Hotel 100.

