advertisement

It is wrong to treat people suspected of crimes, including people captured during wartime, inhumane. And the lesson is being highlighted this week at preliminary hearings in Guantanamo Bay for Khalid Sheikh Mohamed, the man allegedly planning and directing the 9/11 attacks – and also a man who slipped 183 times from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ).

This is a theoretically solved question: the Geneva Conventions protecting non-combatants (including captured soldiers) prohibit the use of force to obtain information and prohibit “life and person violence, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture “in addition to” angering personal dignity, in particular humiliation and degrading treatment. Although the George W. Bush administration had argued that terror suspects arrested in Guantánamo were not covered by the Geneva Conventions by law, this was a view the United States Supreme Court ultimately rejected. But prosecutors in the 9/11 case, who are seeking the death penalty for Mohammed and four other men suspected of responsibility for the terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people, still want to use confessions after Mohammed’s torture of the FBI as evidence against him. Their rationale is that it was the CIA that ran water and tortured Muhammad differently in black countries in Poland and Afghanistan, while his confessions came to different people (Guantanamo) to different people (FBI), making them unstained.

Activists demonstrate against the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, calling for its closure and “responsibility for torture” near the White House in Washington on January 11, 2020.

advertisement

Mike Theiler / Reuters

In an interview, David Nevin, one of Mohammed’s defense attorneys, called it almost laughable when I asked if a person’s statements could be considered as volunteering to come on the heels of three and a half years of torture, as Mohammed did. a change of scene and personnel (though CIA psychologists would insist that what Mohammed experienced was “improved interrogation techniques”, not torture).

The pre-trial argument over the admissibility of the confession is a waste of time and money in a case that will not be heard nearly two decades after the alleged crime – especially since, as the Los Angeles Times has pointed out, the entire court (listening to Mohammed’s case) travel together on a charter plane for the sessions. “Prosecutors should not try to use coercive statements. Muhammad’s fault can and should be settled without them; and relying on them sends the message that torture is an effective way to discover the truth.

Activists dressed in prison clothes and black hats call for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp during a demonstration near the White House on January 11, 2020.

Mike Theiler / Reuters

Its not. Subject to enough pain and torment, people will say nothing – true or false – to stop suffering. Meanwhile, even if they are trying to tell the truth, people who have been subjected to harsh physical treatment such as sleep deprivation and water boards will have a hard time doing so because their cognitive abilities will be so compromised. out of difficulty. Newsweek recounts an incident captured in a BBC documentary in which “a volunteer succumbed to the waters and confessed to having been born a rabbit.” He had no memory of making such an admission. “

The obvious conclusion is to stop using inhumane methods that produce unreliable information. We need interrogation techniques that draw facts. We need approaches to ask that they do not require the questioners to shut down the natural and healthy feelings of human compassion. We need procedures that make those asked more likely to want to collaborate. We need a system that allows us to learn what we need to know from people who have done abomination, without resorting to abomination themselves.

A photo posted online on September 3, 2009, allegedly shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks, in the Guantanamo Bay prison camp. The photo was reported by the Red Cross in July 2009 to be sent to his family.

AFP / Getty Photography

We have an idea of ​​what this looks like. A paper published in the American Psychologist reports that in a study of law enforcement interviews of so-called suspected high-value terrorists in the UK, using report-based surveillance techniques (ORBIT) – a non-coercive questioning method respecting the autonomy of the suspect and using the interrogator’s empathy – resulted in more arrest by the detainees and more information received. If lives were at stake – which they may be in the case of terrorism arrestees who may know about plans for future attacks – you would not choose the type of interrogation that has a better chance of provided accurate details?

Khalid Sheikh Mohamed is not a charming person; he is a man who has almost certainly caused the deaths of hundreds if not thousands of innocent people. It is a shame that his punishment is delayed and tarnished by the wrongful conduct of people whose job it was to seek justice; in this way, Muhammad enjoys a benefit he does not deserve. But ignoring the wrong actions would be worse, and we know better.

Because no matter the horrors that may surround us, respect for human dignity is never wrong.

• E-mail: soupcoff@gmail.com | Twitter: soup

advertisement