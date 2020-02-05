advertisement

Most definitions of fiction use the word “imaginary” to underline that the essence of the concept is people, events or facts that are not real.

But Jeanine Cummins has recently discovered that there are rules about what you are allowed to imagine depending on who you are, at least if you intend to publish those ideas.

The author, who is not Mexican, wrote a novel about a Mexican woman trying to escape to the United States to escape drug-related violence in her home country.

The book, American Dirt, was praised by Oprah Winfrey and Stephen King.

It was also spread by critics and activists who opposed his stereotypical portrayal of Mexicans and, in some cases, his author’s whiteness.

In a review that went viral in December, writer Myriam Gurba accused Cummins of “lying (ing) with Trumpian cuts” and “identifying (ying) gringo’s appetite for Mexican pain and (finding) a way to exploit it.”

Anyone who pays close attention to the heated America Dirt dispute – so hot that the book publisher canceled Cummins’ publicity tour of security concerns – understands this is not black and white territory (without any intent): thoughts about fiction are subjective, and accusations of cultural appropriation tend to drown and blend in with accusations that they simply aren’t very good.

Author Jeanine Cummins, second from left, and Oprah Winfrey, far from left, speak with CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

CBS through Getty Images

In a piece in the Chicago Tribune, author John Warren insisted that “Cummins is not being criticized because she is a non-Mexican person writing about the Mexican experience. She is being criticized because she is a non-Mexican person writing about the Mexican experience poorly.”

Cummins ventured into the world of books with a non-fiction memory of real crime, writing about none other than himself. A Rip in Heaven details her family’s experience of raping and killing Cummins’ cousins, Julie and Robin Kerry, and the attempted murder of her brother, Tom.

It’s a gripping story of a horrible crime, and you can’t blame Cummins for stealing someone else’s experience there, but that book also suffers from an excess of touch of morality and self-congratulation on Cummins and her cousins’ liberal and enlightened views.

“Dirt Dirt” books appear in a bookstore in New York on January 30, 2020.

Laura Bonilla / CAL / AFP via Getty Images

The fact that three of the young white killers of Kerry white women, two of whom received the death penalty, were black is not much explored, except to imply a simple mistrust that minorities can incite such violence against a woman. young people who signed poems with peace signs and believed in the intentions of Amnesty International.

It should come as no surprise, when Cummins turns out to be not the ideal person to write the quintessential novel about the migrant experience.

Not because she’s white (though she recently started saying that she’s self-identifying as part-Latina because of a Puerto Rican-born grandma who isn’t helping things). But because it lacks the ability to see and capture the layers of nuance that are essential to successfully describing such a story.

She’s recently started saying that she’s self-identifying as part-Latina … which isn’t helping things

American Dirt’s publisher, Flatiron Books (which is a division of Macmillan Publishers), has defended Cummins and the book, while admitting to making some mistakes in his marketing of the novel.

(Flatiron President Bob Miller was right when as part of his mea culpa he noted that the publisher “should not have said that Jeanine’s husband was an undocumented immigrant while not specifying that he was from Ireland.” And, too, that barbed wire centrepieces at a launch party were a bad idea.)

But as time goes on and complaints have spread, Macmillan seems to be losing her nerve. After meeting with members of the #DignidadLiteraria movement (a coalition of sneaky American critics), the publisher has committed to substantially hire more Latinx staff and substantially publish more Latinx authors (Latinx is a gender-neutral term for Latino or Latina ). Wouldn’t it be interesting to see the reaction if it had been pledged instead to publish more well-crafted core stories and nuanced characters?

A woman looks at a copy of American Dirt at a bookstore in New York on January 27, 2020.

Laura Bonilla / CAL / AFP via Getty Images

Let’s be fair to Cummins and remember that many intelligent people have been fascinated by American Dirt. Her publisher was quite happy with the book to go on the market. It is not her fault that they did so clumsyly, and it is not in the interest of anyone to suggest that she was mistaken in writing about Mexican characters because she is not Mexican.

It certainly does not deserve harassment or the threat of violence; nor, for that matter, does Myriam Gurba.

But that doesn’t mean America Dirt is good. Confessing cultural anger and literary criticism leads to divisive conclusions and bad books. Sadly, there aren’t many reasons to expect them to come better.

