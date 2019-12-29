advertisement

VANCOUVER – Elias Pettersson scored his fourth winning goal of the season, and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Jake Virtanen also scored his 11th of the year and Tyler Motte had his second for Vancouver (20-15-4).

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored for Los Angeles (16-21-4), which was playing its second game on as many nights after a 3-2 overtime win over San Jose on Friday.

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings.

Starting his ninth straight game since Dec. 10, Markstrom improved his record to 5-4-0 as he earned his 100th NHL victory.

The Kings were 0 for 3 in the power play, while the Canucks were 0 for 1. It was the first time in six games that Vancouver failed to score with the man advantage.

In their first game action after a four-day break, the Canucks looked sluggish from the first showdown. Markstrom held the game to no avail when the Kings recorded their first nine strikeouts of the game, looking particularly sharp when stopping Adrian Kempe from delivering an attack with Blake Lizotte, four minutes into the final minute.

Virtanen took Vancouver to the table with 9:38 left to play in the first. He recovered a great attack from his shot near the right boards and fired the ball over a stretched Quick.

Motte doubled Vancouver’s lead with 28 seconds left to play in the opening frame, following a Pettersson rush and firing a snap to the far post over the Quick handle.

The Kings continued to pressure in the second period, with Markstrom’s biggest save coming from a split from Toffoli. In the game’s 25th Los Angeles kick, with 8:08 left in the middle frame, the Kopitar Kings captain took his team to the scoreboard. He made a loose kick between the post and his right foot extended by Markstrom for his 15th goal of the steering team.

The shootings after two periods were 30-17 for Los Angeles.

The Kings tied the game 2-2 at the 6:46 mark of the third period when Toffoli found a loose puck outside Vancouver’s clutter.

It took Vancouver just 19 seconds to respond, with J.T. Miller feeding Pettersson out of the rush for his 18th goal of the year.

That was enough, as Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots in the third.

The Canucks are now 3-0-0 against the Kings so far this season and finish their hometown of the holidays with a 4-1-0 record. Saturday’s win gives Vancouver 44 points, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for second place with the Wildcats in the Western Conference. The Canucks play another crucial division game on the road Sunday against the Calgary Flames (20-15-5).

The win is Vancouver’s fourth consecutive year, its second consecutive year. The first started against the Kings in the Canucks’ first home game of the season on Oct. 9.

NOTES: Canadian football star Alphonso Davis switched mermaid at Rogers Arena to begin New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton’s game, from Maple Ridge, BC, was also able to … Canucks wearing their 50th anniversary commemoration `stick to jeans square … defenseman Jordie Benn was a healthy scratch for the second game as Oscar Fantenberg dressed for his 100th NHL career game … The Kings are 4-2-2 in their eight games the last on the street. They will return home to face the Philadelphia Butterflies on Tuesday.

