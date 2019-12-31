advertisement

The event is getting better and better

You never know when it comes to tournaments.

They all start with the best of intentions, but like almost everything, it is difficult to maintain and develop them.

They come and go, some last a few years and others are not so lucky.

One of the lucky ones – and let’s not kid ourselves, because hard work is the most important thing for a tournament to thrive, not luck – was the Ralph Wetzel Classic, which took place on the weekend after Christmas.

Named after the legendary former Hatboro Horsham trainer Ralph Wetzel and led by another former Hatters trainer, Glenn Kaiser, “the Ralph” continues to roll.

The 19th version has just been completed and is getting better every year. (I was at the first and have been with everyone since, and the growth has been excellent, especially in a sport like wrestling where the number of participants in our region has decreased.)

“It is great to see the gym full of wrestling,” said Kaiser on the first day of the tournament.

“We’re running out of places to accommodate people. We have a really good field of teams who come back and want to keep coming back, and we’re also running a junior college tournament that really helps the younger boys.”

Central Bucks East was the best team this time, as the patriots who participated in all but the first Wetzel built the team title, their first Wetzel crown, and led the 35-man field with 156 points.

The 35 participants came from District One, District Three, District 11, District 12, the PAISSA and a squad from Connecticut.

“We have a chance (on the team title),” said experienced Central Bucks East coach Dave Scarpill at the start of the tournament. “We need people who can get through in many places and get the points for us.”

His wrestlers did just as if no patriot had won a single crown, seven of which were placed.

Senior Danny Eckley was second with £ 220 and Quinn Collins won bronze with £ 195.

Pennsbury finished third in the team standings (Interboro finished second) and was led by Senior Davis Lee, who finished second at 195 and lost 7-5 in the final against Central Bucks West’s undefeated runner-up, Carl DiGiorgio.

The Bucks also saw another second child, Teague McCormack, claiming title 106 with a needle in the final.

Bensalem placed most wrestlers on the top step of the podium when three Owls – Seniors Kevin Baker (132) and John Klewin (285) and Junior Connor Eck (145) – won gold medals.

Hatboro-Horsham’s senior, AJ Tamburrino, who finished third at the PIAA state tournament in Hershey last March, won his fourth consecutive Wetzel title (152). Tamburrino won his first three with William Tennent before moving to Hatboro-Horsham for his senior season.

Tamburrino’s senior team-mate Logan Flynn (220) won his second Wetzel title and posted all four victories with a pin. All he needed was the best 10 minutes and 44 seconds of the tournament.

William Tennents TJ England (126) was recognized as Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament because he not only won his third Wetzel crown, but also defeated David Kreidler of Allentown Central Catholic 5: 4 in the final. Kreidler finished eighth in class AA in Hershey last March.

Watch games

Rock Yard Duals

Saturday (from 8:30 a.m.)

As usual, a loaded field will be available for the Rock Yard Duals in Council Rock North.

In addition to a really good host team, the powerhouses Spring-Ford, Owen J. Roberts and Downingtown West as well as Neshaminy and Central Bucks South compete against each other.

