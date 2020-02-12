advertisement

Maryland’s Basketball 20-4 (10-3 Big Ten) was startled by the Nebraska Cornhuskers with 7-17 (2-11 Big Ten). They survived to keep their winning streak alive.

Last season, Maryland Basketball won both regular season games, but lost to the Cornhuskers 69-61 in the Big Ten tournament.

It would not be easy for the Cornhuskers to see that the terps ran to tears. Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell have led the charge. In this game, the Cornhuskers had to fight back from several runs.

It was great to see Eric Ayala play a nice game against Illinois (12 points, five rebounds and three assists) after fighting for his shot in the past few games. The team needed this performance to get a number of good games going for him.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a consecutive defeat for a year. What better way is there to win against a top 10 opponent and the best team in the Big Ten on the go?

Cam Mack got the first points of the game for both teams with an alley-oop layup. Donta Scott, Ayala and Smith scored the first three baskets in Maryland.

When it came to media under 16, the terps had an advantage of 8-7. Nebraska came out at a good pace and the only question was whether they could keep up.

Terps’ lead increased to nine points (16-7) in the 8-0 run after Cowan Jr. added a 1-1 chance. In the middle of the first half, both teams shot badly off the three-point line (2 out of 16), but sales were low (three).

The Cornhuskers made their own 9-2 run to keep the game within three points, 20-17 before Scott hit a three from the left corner.

In the first half, Nebraska had just under four minutes to close the gap on the Terps. Smith had to go to the bench with his second foul.

Maryland basketball finished half to 38-25. Cowan Jr. led all goalscorers with 11 points and Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds. The terps led 13-0 at half-time.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson from Nebraska led the Cornhusker with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

While Maryland withdrew in the first half, the ball movement in Nebraska was impressive.

The three-point shot was in short supply for both teams as they were a combined 5-of-29.

Both teams scored an efficient goal in the second half. Nebraska made every goal count and reduced the lead of the Terps to seven (47:40). Jervay Green scored the last five points in this run.

The defensive defenses prompted Maryland’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon to take a break.

A nice sequence of ball movements allowed Scott to hit a three. The Cornhuskers fought for the lead within a striking distance of five points. They were 54-45 in the middle of the second half. Thorbjarnarson and Matej Kavas joined by 26 points and there was still more basketball to play.

They took the lead 7-0 to reduce the lead to 54:49. Thorbjarnarson and Green enable the Cornhuskers to tie the game or take the lead with a score of 56-54. The terps were in danger of getting upset if they weren’t playing a lockdown defense.

Ayala met two threes to give the terps some air. This basket gave him 16 points and five templates. Her lead was again 10 points, 64-54.

Ayala returned to a rhythm that the team knew he was capable of, and it came to a great time.

Cheatham scored more than 15 points in the second half to bring the Cornhuskers within four, 66-62.

Morsell knocked three giants down to give the Terps a 71-64 lead, and the last minute of the game wasn’t a breeze. They had to work hard to hold on.

The game ended with free throws. After Mack reduced the terps to 71-70 with free throws, a Smith block on the other end of his drive saved the day.

This game was too close for comfort. Maryland’s basketball has hardly fallen into the trap.

The terps survived and won 72-70. Smith, Scott and Cowan Jr. had double doubles. Ayala brought back his groove and ended up with 16 points and five assists. He shot 50 percent of the field and three-point line. Nebraskas Cheatham and Thorbjarnarson scored 35 points and 13 rebounds together.

The Terps go to the Breslin Center on Saturday to play Michigan State. The Cornhuskers will also play Wisconsin at home on Saturday.

