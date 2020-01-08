advertisement

Bucks County High School Summary:

Mark Schmidt, who returned to Bucks County last fall, has resigned from his post as a football coach at Hatboro-Horsham. The seasoned coach spent one season leading the Hatters to a 2-8 record that included a 20:19 comeback win over Thanksgiving against Upper Moreland.

Schmidt announced the decision on the team’s Twitter page (@HHFball). According to the post, Schmidt announced his resignation on December 17, but spent the intervening weeks rethinking the decision. Schmidt’s letter of January 7 made his decision final.

Schmidt started his coaching career at Neshaminy in 1995, where he won a school record of 161 games. His undefeated team from 2001 won 15 games and a PIAA title. The 2004 team returned to the PIAA championship.

Schmidt was an assistant coach at Imhotep Charter when his team won a PIAA championship in 2015.

