The film itself hid some clues as to what the show was about.

We’ve known for some time that Adam McKay has teamed up with HBO to make a serial adaptation of the best parasite, titled “The Hulk”, and it looks like none other than The Hulk himself is on the The show will be there.

Collider reports that Mark Ruffalo was raised about the role, although HBO said, “The parasite-inspired HBO-limited series is in its early stages of development. Speculation about characters or castings is premature.”

The potential six-episode series could cover some of the smaller details that the movie’s viewers may have been thinking about.

(Some smaller spoilers ahead.)

Speaking to The Wrap, director Bong Joon-ho said the following:

“Something happened to her face when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) came back late at night. Even her husband asked about it, but she never answered. I know why she has the bruises on her face. I have a.” Story for that, and besides, why does she know the existence of this bunker? What is your relationship with this architect to know this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I saved. “

With a broader release of Parasite that will soon be seen in more cinemas across the country (more on this here), now is the best time to look up the film that literally everyone seems to be talking about, even if the director has been joking said that he expects the show to hit HBO in “maybe 2027”.

