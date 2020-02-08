advertisement

As many actors like to remember, much of their early careers were mixed with low-wage jobs, often in the service sector.

Of course, what this teaches you is to A] be thankful for your acting, B] how to stand up all day and not get tired] and C] how to deal with people. Most of the time for the actors, they are table service jobs, but for David Schwimmer and Mark Ruffalo, it was a step further.

In fact, they both worked in the same cheesy 1950s restaurant called Ed Debevic’s Restaurant and discovered it last night, Graham Norton.

The only difference, however, is that Ruffalo worked in the Los Angeles one while Schwimmer worked in the Chicago one – a fact that Ruffalo came back to life when Schwimmer told his story.

It turns out that Ruffalo didn’t have to go as far as Schwimmer when it came to working on the restaurant’s 1950s theme. It turns out that Schwimmer must have roller-skated. It was around this time that Monica worked in a 1950s restaurant on “Friends”. In fact, that’s probably where they got their inspiration from.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKrvAe4im64 [/ embedded]

