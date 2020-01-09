advertisement

Sounds like Zack Morris is going back to Bayside High.

After Mark-Paul Gosselaar has publicly stated that when the upcoming streaming restart of “Saved by the Bell” did not ask him to repeat his role, he now suggests that he and his former co-star Tiffani Thiessen on a show could occur shape or some other.

“Everyone can sleep well at night,” Gosselaar told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week. “It looks like you will have us in some form.”

A Peacock spokesman did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Gosselaar can currently be seen in ABC’s “Mixed-ish”, which prevents him from returning regularly to the show, but he and Thiessen might have a guest appearance at the restart once it premieres. They would join the original actors Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who have already been confirmed to repeat their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano.

Saved by the Bell, which was announced last fall as one of the original scripting programs for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, will focus on a new generation of children at the show’s central Bayside High almost three decades later. According to the series’ logline, Gosselaar’s character has now graduated and has moved to the California governor’s office in the world of the show.

“Champions” alum Josie Totah will appear on the show as Lexi, “the most popular girl in Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her classmates.” Richard Belding, director of Bayside High School, played by Dennis Haskins in the original series.

The restart comes from Universal Television and is written and produced by Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario, alumni of the original “Saved by the Bell” and its spin-offs, will also act as executive producers.

