advertisement

Mark Levin, who hosts a program in Fox News outside of his own radio program, criticized his host colleagues on the network via Twitter on Wednesday.

“You are now listening to Fox News and elsewhere, without attribution, of course, my explanation of the Trump doctrine as I described it on the radio, which was later published by Conservative Review,” he wrote.

Levin did not provide examples of Fox News hosts or anyone else who used his ideas “without attribution”. A representative from Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

advertisement

Also read: Fox News presenter Mark Levin on opposing network rules against political campaign advertising: “Nobody will stop me”

Levin linked up with a conservative review article earlier this week citing his Monday discussion about a U.S. airstrike killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“So what is the Trump Doctrine? I say it is very similar to the Reagan Doctrine, but it has its own characteristics. It believes it has the number one military on Earth,” the conservative host is quoted as saying.

A few hours later, Levin used his Twitter account Fox News’ Bret Baier for praising critics of the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” label on the air. Levin also criticized MSNBC and CNN, which is typical of his feed.

Levin was a “special guest” at a rally for a local GOP candidate in November 2018. After being called by Media Matters for violating a Fox News policy against campaigns, Levin used his radio show on Wednesday to insist that “nobody” can insist stop him.

Fox News 17-fold criticism of Donald Trump from Charlottesville to Helsinki (photos)



Megyn Kelly calls Trump to women

Trump is known to have mistaken the former anchor Kelly after asking him a difficult question about derogatory statements he had made about women during a main Republican debate. Trump took it personally, based on his response on Twitter and in interviews. He later said Kelly must have “got blood out of her” when asked. Check out the discussion question here. Fox News

Kelly to Trump: “The facts matter”

Trump continued to pound Kelly on Twitter and elsewhere. When he asked her not to use the IBT poll when he led the Republican primary, Kelly rebuked him with a tweet that showed she was using the poll. “Facts are important,” she wrote. Twitter

Fox ridicules Trump with a statement on the debate that skips the poll

After questioning his Twitter followers to see if he should quit a primary Republican debate hosted by Fox, Fox replied artfully with a sarcastic statement that Trump could be abused as “president” by “secret” sources. Getty

Bill O’Reilly calls Trump’s tweet with completely wrong statistics

Trump grilled “The O’Reilly Factor” in an interview in November 2015 about his tweet that erroneously said that blacks kill 81 percent while whites kill 15 percent. O’Reilly said to Trump: “You shouldn’t be tweeting.” Trump did not accept this advice. Fox News

Fox News

Chris Wallace makes Trump “enemy of the public”

After his press conference in January 2017, Trump continued his attack on media he doesn’t like on Twitter. Anchor Chris Wallace didn’t have it on “Fox & Friends”. Wallace said Trump’s comments had “crossed an important line” and were dangerous. Fox News

Fox News

Wallace says the media is too easy on Trump

In an interview with TheWrap, Wallace said that he believed that political shows in particular should hit Trump harder on Sunday. “I think, if anything, the media treated him too well. By that I mean they allowed him to play under different rules.” Read the full interview. Fox News

O’Reilly says Trump Putin is “a murderer”

In an interview in February, O’Reilly raised Trump’s apparent refusal to criticize Vladimir Putin and called the Russian president “a murderer”. Trump replied, “What do you think our country is so innocent about?” Check it out here. Fox News

Smith complains about Trump’s refusal to talk about Russia hacks

Nobody on Fox hits Trump harder than Shep Smith. “We have the right to know … They call us” false news “and settle down like children because we asked questions on behalf of the American people.” Check it out here. Fox News

Fox News

Neil Cavuto tells Trump he is the problem, not the mainstream media

When Cavuto responded to Trump’s tweet, which claimed that the mainstream media wanted to keep him away from social media, he called Trump because he had lost track of his own agenda. “Mr President, it is not the fake news media that is your problem, but you,” said Cavuto. Check it out here. Fox News

Smith beat up Trump administration against Russia: “lie after lie after lie”

Shep Smith was back when news of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a lawyer related to the Kremlin came. He was accountable to the Trump administration for its many lies regarding meetings with Russia, including Jared Kushners, who did not record the meeting on his security clearance forms. “My grandmother used to say,” What a mess we weave when we first try to deceive, “Smith said in the air, leaving his anchor colleague Chris Wallace speechless. Check it out here. Fox News

Eboni K. Williams criticizes Trump’s statements about Charlottesville After the Unite the Right rally, in which a counter-protester was murdered, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence. In Fox News Specialists, moderator Eboni K. Williams took Trump for not standing up against white nationalists and white supremacists who supported him, and described his first remarks about the rally as “cowardly and dangerous”. Check out the clip here. Fox News

Brian Kilmeade calls Trump’s tweet “ridiculous” because he blames the United States for relations with Russia In a rare sight ahead of the Helsinki summit between Trump and Putin, Trump tweeted: “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse, thanks to the long-term stupidity and stupidity of the USA and now, the manipulated witch hunt!” In “Fox and Friends,” a show that was extremely cheap for Trump (he even calls), moderator Brian Kilmeade said of the tweet: “This is by far the most ridiculous tweet of recent times, and it’s an insult to previous ones Administrations. He can’t say he’s going to the Russian summit. “Watch the clip here. Fox News

Cavuto beats Trump’s appearance in Helsinki: “disgusting” Neil Cavuto spoke to Trump more than once after his Helsinki press conference with Putin. When former Deputy Attorney General Tom Dupree said Trump could have blamed Putin for Russia’s attack on the US election, Cavuto said, “But he didn’t, and it made it disgusting. It made his performance disgusting. I’m sorry, it’s just the only way I feel. It’s not a right or left thing for me, it’s just wrong. “Look at it here. Fox News

Trish Regan says Trump should “have defended us against Putin” Fox business presenter Trish Regan was angry with Trump’s appearance on her show “The Intelligence Report”. “He should have defended us,” she said.

“He should have defended his own intelligence community. Or just don’t attend the meeting! Don’t go to Helsinki if you can’t look the guy in the eye and tell him what’s what!” Check it out here. Fox News

Previous slide

Next slide

Donald Trump’s favorite broadcaster Fox News is not always enthusiastic about what he says and does, especially when he supports Russia with the U.S. intelligence community

advertisement