The life of two families was irrevocably changed by the kidnapping and murder of Jastine Valdez. An investigation into the death of her murderer has revealed.

Mark Hennessy was shot and killed on May 20, 2018 by an An Garda Síochána member after searching intensely for Ms. Valdez, whom he had kidnapped the day before from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Ms. Valdez’s body was in thick gorse and scrub at Puck’s Castle, Rathmichael, Co Dublin on May 21 at 3:00 p.m.

“This was an extremely difficult request for those involved centrally, and especially for the Hennessy family. The tragic events that occurred in May 2018 over a period of just over 48 hours were exceptional and unusual for society, ”said Coroner Dr. Myra Cullinane.

“The public was very moved by Jastine Valdez’s plight. The result has changed the lives of two families beyond repair. “

She praised “courageous acts on behalf of the public and first aiders, unfortunately without the desired result”.

The Hennessy family does not believe there was any malice in the shooting of Mark Hennessy, the investigation said.

The investigation had previously heard that Lake Garda, which shot Hennessy, known as Detective Garda A, gave him no choice because he believed that Ms. Valdez was in the car with Hennessy and was in imminent danger.

Dermot Hickey, family lawyer, said on Thursday, “Regarding Detective Garda A, the family believes that his view was reasonable and that there was no malice in this situation.

“The family would like to thank the jury and all parties involved in this investigation, both criminal and civil.”

recommendations

The jury delivered a narrative verdict and made a number of recommendations, including the establishment of a central communication radio channel for Gardaí in emergency situations.

The Hennessy family were present at the Dublin Coroner Court for the duration of the investigation, which ended after three days of taking evidence.

The family members met Hennessy on the day of his death at 3:31 p.m. in a parking lot in Killiney. He was alone in the car and the family passed this information on to gardaí.

Mr. Hickey asked the chief investigator of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), Nicholas Harden, whether this information had been forwarded to Gardaí, who took part in the Cherrywood Business Park location at 8:00 p.m.

“I was aware of this interaction with the relative, four and a half hours before the incident. The situation may have changed at the time of the Cherrywood incident, ”said Harden.

A jury member asked if Garda was responsible for Mr. Hennessy’s shooting site.

“In a very stressful, dynamic situation, the goal was to get the job done. There was no time to find out who was responsible, ”Harden replied.

The investigation heard that a post-incident manager position would be created to deal with fatal firearms involving Gardaí and act as a link between the GSOC and the officer involved.

The Post Incident Manager becomes a member of An Garda Síochána.

The jury endorsed this development as part of its recommendations.

“The system is not yet in place but is working very well in the UK and will be rolled out here shortly,” said Harden.

