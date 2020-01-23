advertisement

Actor Mark Hamill decided to split up and delete his Facebook account because the company was unwilling to censor political ads that may be untrue.

The actor made the announcement on Twitter, claiming that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg valued profits more than truthfulness.

Hamill wrote: “So disappointed that Mark Zuckerberg values ​​the win more than the truth that I decided to delete my Facebook account.”

He added, “I know this is a big one” Who Cares? “It’s for the whole world, but I sleep better at night. Patriotism about profits.” The tweet contained a Malaysian flag instead of the American flag.

So disappointed that # MarkZuckerberg values ​​are more profitable than truthfulness that I decided to delete my @ Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” It’s for the whole world, but I sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾> 💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6

– Mark Hamill (@ HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Hamill would eventually correct his mistake in a subsequent tweet that shows the American flag.

🇺🇸> 💰

– Mark Hamill (@ HamillHimself) January 13, 2020

According to the linked article from Hamill’s Tweet. The company did not want to make any changes to the Facebook platform’s ad policy prior to the 2020 election.

In the New York Time report, Facebook made it clear that while there were members of Congress hoping to pressure the technology giant to become advocates of the truth by checking political ads for false information. The company decided not to be as heavily involved in the process and continue to sell ads on its platforms.

This is the case after other social media platforms such as Twitter have decided not to sell political ads on their platforms.

Due to the company’s attitude, Hamill has decided against using Facebook. However, you can still see the actor on Instagram, which belongs to Facebook.

Mark Hamill was not the only actor annoyed by Facebook’s stance on political advertising. Comedian and actor John Leguizamo also took a hit on the social media platform.

Leguizamo explained: “We cannot hold free and fair elections in America because the tech gangster #MarkZuckerberg and his Facebook do not allow it! Our democracy dies because of Markus!”

We can’t hold free and fair elections in America because tech gangster #MarkZuckerberg and his Facebook don’t allow it! Our democracy dies from Mark! @Facebook @fbnewsroom @facebookai @FacebookGaming @fbplatform @FacebookWatch and don’t forget that they own @instagram

– John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo), January 15, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg already explained his approach in December when it came to Facebook’s decision about the correctness and falsehood of its platform. Speaking to CBS Today Morning, the CEO said, “Ultimately, I think people in a democracy should see what politicians say for themselves.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CID-vhTHc_0 (/ embed)

Because of his views and guidelines on ads on Facebook, Zuckerberg has been coveted by celebrities for several months.

The Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen criticized Zuckerberg’s letter: “If he owned a fancy restaurant and 4 neo-Nazis entered the dining room and spoke loudly about trying to kill Jewish scum, would he serve them an elegant eight-course meal? Or would you tell them to get the shit out of his restaurant? That is the same.”

I just heard # MarkZuckerberg’s insincere speech. He is not the government, but the owner of a private company and is not subject to the 1st change!

– Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 17, 2019

If he owned a fancy restaurant and 4 neo-Nazis entered the dining room and spoke loudly about trying to kill “Jewish scum,” would he serve them an elegant eight-course meal? Or would you tell them to get the shit out of his restaurant? That is the same.

– Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 17, 2019

He has every legal right, indeed a moral duty, to tell them to get the fuck out of his restaurant.

– Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 17, 2019

What do you think about Mark Hamill’s attitude towards Facebook? Does it make sense, especially since he still has his Instagram account? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

