MANILA, Philippines – Mark Caguioa is back for Barangay Ginebra for another year.

Caguioa broke off talks about resignation on Monday after announcing during the Gin Kings victory party and Fan Day that he would be back in the PBA in his 19th season.

“Should I play another year?” Asked Caguioa, teasing the crowd that serenaded him with loud applause.

Caguioa downplayed the milestone and said that he was looking for more titles than individual achievements

“Coach Al pulled me aside, Sinabi Niya is related (and he told me) that he’ll give me another year,” added Caguioa, Ginebra governor and sports director of San Miguel Corporation, Alfrancis Chua.

The 40-year-old guard compiled the resume after being chosen by Ginebra in 2001 in the PBA draft with eight championships, one MVP award and three Best Player of the Conference plums among his long list of third-place awards.

Caguioa’s minutes have waned over the years, but his influence on the team on and off the field remains invaluable.

Caguioa pays tribute to Helterbrand, wears No. 13

Aside from health issues, it doesn’t seem like Caguioa will hang up his sneakers in the near future.

“At 40, I can play as long as I can. My body doesn’t hurt. I feel like I can do another 10 years or something. I’m still fine. “

