advertisement

Borussia Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc insisted that no decision about Mario Götze’s future had been made with the Bundesliga team.

The 27-year-old Götze left the contract at the end of the season and had to accept a change after only five Bundesliga appearances.

The 63-year-old German international is in Dortmund in his second stint, but Zorc said the parties are waiting for a decision on the attacker’s future.

advertisement

“It has not yet been decided,” he told the Ruhr-Nachrichten.

“Of course it is also the case with him that he would like to have more minutes. We talk to Mario.

“I spoke to his father before Christmas. I spoke to him again in Marbella. We will certainly meet in the spring and then make a final decision.”

READ |

Guardiola says that the healthy relationship is not burdened by Bavaria speculation

Another player who has been linked to a move from Dortmund is Achraf Hakimi, who impressed on loan at Real Madrid.

Zorc said he would like to keep Morocco international longer after Hakimi signed a two-year loan agreement in mid-2018.

“I always like to stick to facts. According to the contract, he will return to Real Madrid in the summer because his contract comes into force on July 1st,” he said.

“Our contacts are he and Real. Of course we want to see him with us for a longer time, that’s clear too.

“But we cannot influence it alone. I think Achraf knows very well what development he has taken. He has only taken from us, nowhere else.

“He says he also feels very comfortable. Everything else clears up in the spring.”

advertisement