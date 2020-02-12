Marines riding in Assault Amphibious Vehicles stormed Camp Pendleton’s beaches and set strategic positions to engage the enemy in direct fire.

Machine gun squads used deep gorges and gorges to hide their movements and lined up to face a village. From these vantage points, they fired M-14 while another company marines stacked out of armored amphibious vehicles. Under the guise of machine gun fire, the Marines’ company moved into the village and cleared the buildings with a view of the beach gorges.

The Fox Company Marines, 2nd Battalion / 1st Marines, deployed a defensive position while another wave of AAVs – staffed by soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade – landed on a beach in the north.

Marines train during Iron Fist 2020, a joint training exercise between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 sailors, and soldiers from the Japanese Ground Defense Force on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Camp Pendleton, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A marine peeks out of an amphibious assault vehicle after landing ashore on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, during a training exercise with soldiers from the Japanese ground self-defense force at Camp Pendleton, CA. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A Marine is camouflaged during joint training exercises with soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force

on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Camp Pendleton, CA (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Amphibious assault vehicles land on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, during Iron Fist 2020 exercises at Camp Pendleton, California. Approximately 1,200 marines, seafarers, and the Japanese army were trained as part of the post-war US defense alliance. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Japanese ground self-defense force in amphibious assault vehicles departed from the USS Pearl Harbor offshore at Camp Pendleton, CA on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Japanese ground self-defense force in amphibious assault vehicles arrives ashore on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, during a joint training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A turkey vulture hovers around Camp Pendleton, where a training exercise between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 sailors, and soldiers of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force took place in Camp Pendleton, CA, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)



On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, members of the Japanese ground self-defense force in Assault Amphibious Vehicles land ashore during the Iron Fist 2020 exercises at Camp Pendleton, CA. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Amphibious assault vehicles land ashore on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 at Camp Pendleton, California. Approximately 1,200 marines, seafarers and Japanese ground self-defense forces were trained as part of the post-war US defense alliance. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)



An official of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force for Public Affairs observed on Wednesday, February 12, at Camp Pendleton, CA, the joint training exercise between the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and seamen from the Expeditionary Strike Group 3 during Iron Fist 2020 at Camp Pendleton, CA. 2020. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The scene on Wednesday, February 12, was part of a five-week training exercise between Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force, soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and sailors from Expedition Strike Group 3. The annual exercise, known as Iron Fist, including marksmanship training, amphibious reconnaissance, Fire and maneuvering attacks and amphibious landing operations. A total of around 1,200 marines, sailors and Japanese soldiers took part.

Training will continue over the next two days, with Marines and Soldiers simulating a secured bridgehead. This will bring more troops ashore from two amphibious ships – the USS Portland and the USS Pearl Harbor – and unload more military vehicles and equipment needed to push the attack further inland. The scenario simulates taking a fictional island, said Captain Coleman Fuguea, a practice planner for the 15th MEU.

Iron Fist has partnered the Marines, Sailors and Japanese Soldiers in its 15th year. The exercise originally introduced Japanese commanders to the basics of Marine Corps training and has added more sophisticated training each year as the size and scope have increased.

During a press conference on board USS Pearl Harbor on Monday, Maj. Gen. Takanori Hirata, commander-in-chief of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, stressed the importance of Iron Fist training and how it has helped prepare Japanese soldiers for the increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region ,

“The security environment around Japan is becoming ever stricter and the balance of power in neighboring countries is changing and accelerating, making uncertainty more difficult,” Hirata said through a translator. “The importance of island defense is becoming increasingly important.”

Japan’s four main islands are surrounded by at least 4,000 small islands. A centuries-long dispute between Japan and China over the uninhabited islands – called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China – continues to cause concern. The tiny islands are located in the East China Sea and are rich in oil and minerals.

In 2012, Japan nationalized the islands and the United States continued to confirm that they recognized the Japanese administration of the islands.

The Japanese security contract signed by President Dwight Eisenhower on January 19, 1960 provides for the stationing of tens of thousands of US troops and the deployment of American warships in Japan. In return, the United States must protect Japan in the event of an enemy attack.

Camp Pendleton’s 17 1/2 miles of coastline is ideal for amphibious assault training. The Navy’s San Clemente Island – 55 miles west of Orange County – is the only military live fire training course on land.

“There are beach training fields in Japan, but they’re very small,” said Maj. Tomofumi Iwasaki, a spokesman for the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, looking out over the vast beaches at Camp Pendleton. “That’s why we come here. We don’t have such wonderful training fields.”

Iwasaki explained that many of Japan’s beaches are surrounded by high mountains, but training on the flatter beaches of Southern California offers basic skills that can be used in Japan.

“Before we came here, we also trained with Marines in the Philippines and Hawaii,” he said. “The Marines have real war experience, they have a lot of know-how. We haven’t had a war, so Japanese soldiers learn a lot of things here. “

Maj.Yukiyashi Okuda, an infantryman, participated in Iron Fist 2019. He said he saw an increase in ties and respect between the Marines, sailors and Japanese soldiers.

He said Japanese soldiers were impressed by how well organized the marines were and how fraternal they were.

“When they exercise, they’re all one,” said Okuda.