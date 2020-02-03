advertisement

Seattle Mariners left-handed starter Marco Gonzales was signed to a four-year contract extension Monday, the team announced.

The deal, reportedly worth $ 30m, is set to begin in 2021 and includes a club option for 2025. He was under contract to earn $ 1m in 2020.

“Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release. “His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future.”

advertisement

Gonzales, who will turn 28 on Feb. 16, compiled a 16-13 record with a 3.99 ERA and 147 strikeouts on 203 occasions over 34 starts last season, his third with the Mariners.

He previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2014-17 until the Mariners won it in the 2017 trade deadline, and has a record of 34-25 and a 4.25 ERA in 85 career games (77 starts).

“This is truly an exciting day for me and my family,” Gonzales said in a statement. “We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true.

“This organization has a vision to win a championship, and I’m honored to be part of their plans. It will only motivate me even more and the passion I have to compete and win. I do not take the commitment of theirs to me easily, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride. “

– Starting the media level

advertisement