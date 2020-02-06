advertisement

The Chicago PD episode on Wednesday evening turned out to be one of the most emotional of the season, if not for the entire series. This is the episode in which Kim Burgess went out of her way to help a young woman when nobody else could, and it came at a high price: her unborn child. At the beginning of the episode, she and Ruzek were together, planning for the future. In the end, the character is devastated and shocked. He cannot speak and process what is happening.

This was an incredible feat from start to finish by Marina Squerciati, which will be considered one of the greatest we’ve seen in the One Chicago world. Below, Marina spoke to CarterMatt about her experience filming this devastating episode and the ramifications she might have for the future.

CarterMatt – This was such a heavy, intense episode. How do you turn off your brain afterwards?

Marina Squerciati – We don’t shoot in the right order, so not every day was a tough hit. It’s hard when you have these difficult scenes – you want to go home and just take a hot shower and forget about it. It’s like having a really bad day. You need to access feelings that are really unattractive and painful.

Did you know when Burgess got pregnant that the story would end here?

I think I asked if I should keep the baby – and it was like one of those Magic 8 balls: “Outlook grim”. I don’t think I’ve ever got a clear answer. The first thing I remember was that the end was going to be incredibly violent and that was one thing we really worked on during the rehearsals.

You often have rehearsals in a play and you don’t do it on TV. Still, we really rehearsed this fight scene to get it where it needed to be.

Then let’s talk about this scene. It was so raw and brutal, especially when Burgess is in the bath and you cling to this young woman in Emma. How long did it take to film that?

It took a whole day and it was incredibly difficult to film. It was just the trifles of everyone who worked. Usually you film a scene from a certain angle and then switch to a different angle, but the water has made this impossible. It was incredibly long because we had to film an angle to the water part, switch to the water part and then change the cameras again. It took about 14 hours. This jacket contained an enormous amount of water, which made it very heavy.

It was all of that and it was also important to keep the water warm for the actress who was in it. It was such an incredible dance and I have to say hello to the crew and the makeup people and stunt people. You did an incredible job to make it work.

You access so many different emotions in this episode – there is anger, sadness, determination and, in the end, a silence of yours with the doctor and the scene with Ruzek. It was as if there were no words about how Burgess felt. Was that your intention?

I don’t think so. When I get a script, I go to it first and wonder how it’s different – how Burgess will do it differently than the other scripts. Then it is broken down scene by scene so that I know exactly where I am. Since we’re not filming in the right order, I need to know exactly where I am for each scene we make. In the end, I knew that Burgess had nothing emotionally to give. It was just issued. She currently has no place for Ruzek. She has to deal with her pain.

Someone in the crew asked me, “Oh, I thought you were going to cry in the scene.” I always knew that was not the scene. It was just a quieter, more devastating scene than the tears allowed.

After what happened, where are Burgess and Ruzek heading? How do you recover from it?

Ruzek and Burgess are not together, but there will be this pain that they both share. It will be interesting for them in the next half of the season.

There is this relationship between Burgess and Ruzek, but there is also this relationship between Burgess and the job. She always wants to help, and that happened the moment she lost the baby – she was trying to save someone else. Will there be trauma after what happened, almost where Burgess blames the job for what happened?

This is interesting – I never thought that she would blame the job. I think she blames herself. I think she just has to find out how to survive and live with these emotions.

Living a joyful life doesn’t mean that you haven’t had trauma, and I think most of us have realized that the way through pain is time. No matter what I say or whether she blames herself or the job, it just takes more time to get over it. While she is back to work, she will not be able to access these emotions. They are just so painful. Right now I think all she has to do is lower her head and go forward until she can handle it.

The subject of this episode was extremely difficult and I am sure that it is difficult for many people out there. Can you speak to Burgess with some element of hope in the future, especially those out there struggling with what happened?

I think miscarriage is more universal than people talk about. It’s such a taboo subject and yet so many of my friends and family have had one. I hope you will see in the following episodes that there is no right or wrong way to deal with your pain, whether you are angry, crazy, or able to overcome it immediately. It is important that you deal with it. Burgess doesn’t do that in the beginning, and that might turn out to be her downfall at first. When you suffer so much, it is really important that you contact someone.

