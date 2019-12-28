advertisement

Programs that are accustomed to playing bowl games will be released for the first time as the No. 23 Marina takes on Saturday at Kansas State at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Marina, who traveled to Memphis on the New England Patriots’ team plane, will appear in her 15th bowl game in the last 17 years. Kansas State will make its ninth bowl appearance in the past 10 seasons. Both teams lost after the season last year.

The game will be a contrast to the styles, though not as much as it would be if Marina (10-2) faced almost any other school from the happy Big 12 Conference.

The Wildcats, under first-year coach Chris Klieman – who led the State of North Dakota to four FCS championships in the past five years – averaged 189.0 yards per game on the ground and 185.7 yards through the air.

Kansas State (8-4) is led by freshman quarterback Skylar Thompson, an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick. He has set career highs in passing yards (2,191), touchdowns (12). ) and finishes (167) this season and has been one of the most effective ballbackers in the Big 12. The Wildcats spread the ball around, with three running backs for at least 250 yards and three players with at least 250 receiving yards.

Balance is interested in Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo.

“There is always the euphoria of making bowl games,” Niumatalolo said. “Then, you see your opponent and you’re like, ‘Oh, shit. “We know we have a big challenge.”

The Navy, meanwhile, drives an ever-tricky three-option offense, led by senior quarterback Malcolm Perry, who has rushed for 1,804 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, making him a Navy all-time rushing leader. . His 2,831 total offense yards also set a Navy season record.

Perry is heading into a record-breaking performance against Army in which he rushed for 304 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the Navy’s 31-7 victory. His 304 rushing yards were the most in Army-Navy game history.

The Navy leads the country in rushing, averaging a school-record 363.7 yards per game, the most since the Army averaging 369.8 yards in 2012.

“It’s a big big challenge,” Klieman said of handling the Navy’s offense.

“It would have woken us up late at night and done a lot more game planning, probably removing a little bit from the development of the things we want with some of the young guys. () It’s a new formation, for which we are trying to get everyone aligned. This is foreign territory. We haven’t faced this in a long time. “

Both teams are seeking to abolish strong rebuilding campaigns. The Wildcats have improved by three games from last year’s 5-7 campaign. Klieman’s eight victories were more than a first-year coach in school history.

Marina has improved by seven wins during 2018 – the biggest improvement in the country – with one game left. The averages were 3-10 in 2018.

The Midshipmen recently played a Big 12 team in the 2009 Texas Bowl when they rolled out current SEC member Missouri 35-13.

K-State is 3-2 all-time against service academies, going 3-0 against the Air Force and 0-2 against the Army.

Both teams are making their second appearance at the Liberty Bowl, holding a 0-1 record at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Navy has won four of its last five bowl games. Kansas State is looking for its third straight victory, which would be the longest beam in school history.

