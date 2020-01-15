advertisement

‘Marigold’, roaring pig, spilled into Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA seeks help to care for three-year-old pig suffering from translucent nails

The SPCA is in search of help taking care of a three-year-old stripped-of-pot pig that came after a submission to the Chilliwack area cruelty investigation.

Marigold is currently in the care of BC Shepherd Surrey Good SPCA Medicines.

Clippings Hoof by Marigold Roaring Pork from Chilliwack that surrendered to the SPCA as part of a cruel investigation.

“Marigold had excess pits that made her walk as if she were wearing sticks, causing strain on her tendon and ligament,” said Leiki Salumets, SPCA animal and farm care manager. “She was treated for skin irritation caused by mites and received in our care at least 20 pounds underweight.”

Marigold is on a weight gain plan and regular nail trimming schedule. She will need further support to address her foot and ankle issues caused by carelessness.

“Marigold is a sweet and curious little soul waiting for her gourmet salads and pork pellets,” Salumets said. “She is becoming safer every day and is starting to receive pets and even belly scratches from staff and volunteers.”

The SPCA is looking for a suitable home for Marigold, and its cost of care is expected to reach $ 1,430.

Anyone looking to help Marigold or other farm animals in need visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergence or contact the Surrey Good Shepherd Drug at 604-574-1711 to make an adoption appointment.

