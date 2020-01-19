advertisement

The news that self-help guru Marianne Williamson left the presidency was not a shock. In fact, more people were probably shocked to learn that she was still in the race. Your campaign never prevailed. Her greatest moment came during an early debate when she said that she would “use love for political purposes” as if advised by the Plastic Ono Band.

But as strange as it seemed, I appreciated her call for values ​​and morals. Their issues of unity, the inherent goodness of people, and their belief that “love will outweigh” are something we lack.

I acknowledge that it is a contradiction to demand unity when choosing a competition. Every candidate wants unity as long as that unity grows around them. Nevertheless, the populism that consumes both parties forces us to tribes and lets us see enemies in one another. Our main purpose is no longer the common good, but supremacy over other tribes.

Above all, our founding fathers believed in compromises, which is why they made the government a complicated mess.

There are only a few candidates that I could never support. At the same time, there are people in my life who I love unconditionally and who support some of these candidates, and occasionally we argue. If you asked my closest friends and family members (and my former employers), they would say that I quarrel with everyone all the time just because I like to quarrel. I agree this time.

My Uber driver was a 26 year old Latino recently who proudly showed a Bernie Sanders sticker in his car. I asked him why he felt Bern. He said the Republicans just wanted to expel his mother, he found that single-paying healthcare was a good idea, and he appreciated Bernie’s authenticity.

I agree that Bernie hasn’t changed in decades and that could be called authentic, but I don’t agree with his other points. Depositing is a terrible idea, and I can’t believe anyone thinks the government is responsible for anything to fix inefficiencies and cut costs.

While I don’t support illegal immigration as a concept (we can’t choose which laws to follow; believe me, there are many that I disagree with), but I do understand where it comes from. I also don’t want my mother to be deported (she lived in Florida too long to survive the winter in Manitoba). And frankly, I don’t know what the right remedy is for the 11 million undocumented people living in the United States. You can’t identify them all, and I don’t know I want to. Like many other things, it’s complicated. I cannot tell him that he is wrong after hearing his experience and how it shaped his beliefs, even though we have very different views on politics.

Last week there was a comment in the Los Angeles Times by a Canadian psychiatrist named Joanna Cheek who said she lived in a progressive bladder in British Columbia and recently had a negative reaction to it on a trip to UCLA, a red MAGA has seen for the first time in real life. “Triggered,” she said.

Cheek said she had never met a Trump supporter in real life, although chances are that she has it and she just didn’t know it. For them, the hat evoked images of racism and sexism and other bad things, because that’s the only understanding for Trump supporters jumping around their progressive bladder.

She admitted that her vision was limited and that the person wearing her hat was likely to have the same human fears and desires as she did. “The more we split up, the more we can’t really see ourselves as complex people and have empathy for each other’s needs and struggles,” Cheek wrote.

I agree. We are too fast to attack each other’s value and experience. We are not listening. We don’t even have to ask for it.

Williamson had many shortcomings as a candidate. But at least she was talking about loving each other, and I’ll miss that.

Matt Fleming is a communications professional and former legislative worker, California Republican Party employee and journalist.

