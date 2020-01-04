advertisement

The funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane will take place next Tuesday in Co Kildare.

Her remains will arrive at the funeral service at St. Brigid Church in Kill at 12 noon, followed by a private funeral.

advertisement

She was one of the most respected and influential broadcasters in the country, and died suddenly at her home in Punchestown on Thursday, shortly after returning from a trip to India to attend a friend’s wedding.

Tom McGuire, the director of RTÉ Radio 1, on which Finucane (69) presented two programs over the weekend, said the broadcaster had learned that she had died in her sleep when the production team routinely called to prepare for the Saturday morning broadcast to check.

Throughout her almost five decades of career, she has been a pioneer of media and social change in Irish life, particularly with regard to the position and rights of Irish women. For millions of listeners across generations, their voice was as familiar as that of close family members.

Over the past 15 years, under her direction, weekend morning radio, which used to be a cemetery slot, has become extremely popular, and The Marian Finucane Show has been one of RTÉ’s most-watched programs. She enjoyed the fact that she had spotted the weekend listening trend before everyone else in RTÉ.

Her most memorable interview was with her great friend, writer Nuala O’Faolain, in 2009 when O’Faolain contracted cancer. It remains an extraordinary, heartbreaking, intimate work that is one of the largest of its kind.

A special episode of the Marian Finucane Show hosted by Rachael English was broadcast on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday morning. The two-hour program included honors from colleagues and friends and reflected Finucane’s best moments on the radio.

Regular presenter Brendan O’Connor will host the show on Sunday morning.

She survives her husband John Clarke, their son Jack and their stepsons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy. Her daughter Sinead died of leukemia in 1990 at the age of eight.

advertisement