My friend and former colleague Marian Finucane has been described in the right words since her sudden and shocking death on Thursday: fearless, intelligent, curious, friendly, sensitive, fair, warm-hearted and courageous. All of them are accurate.

Now when I imagine a picture of Marian, she is a laughing woman with a great sense of fun, a woman with a keen eye for injustice and injustice who could overcome any pomposity raised – and usually did by one interviewed Person or from anyone in public life and especially from a woman with a great love for people.

Your contribution to the world of broadcasting and especially the women’s broadcast will keep her name alive for a long time. I can’t imagine what Ireland would have been like without her. In her early years as a broadcaster when we worked on Women Today and The Women’s Program, she wasn’t afraid to offend the conservative men – and some women – who protested our coverage of what they called “private” matters sexuality, contraception, divorce, abortion, domestic violence, equal pay and many other problems that, after being broadcast by Marian and our team, opened the locks for women who want to share their experiences.

Hardworking feminist activists

Today’s women in particular have been a channel for sharing information between women who were often isolated at home with young children and who had to quit their jobs due to marriage. It also made room in the air wave for the many hardworking feminist activists who did the really hard work locally by opening women’s shelters, rape crisis centers and legal advice centers. And it gave a voice to the thousands of women whose voices had never been heard before, but who wrote letters to us every day to tell their stories.

She loved Ireland like she and my good friend Nuala O’Faolain. She knew and understood the many nooks and crannies and the uniqueness and contradiction of the people. She loved walking on the small country roads, she understood both rural and urban life. Marian in her jeans and rubber boots on the farm on a wet day was the same Marian with good taste and reserved glamor that you might find on a social occasion that evening. She did not adapt her personality to the needs of others. She had great faith in the truth of what she was. It avoided celebrity attention in a world where it’s not easy, a world where it’s the norm for media stars.

She was an enthusiastic reader with many interests and had an admirable curiosity about the world and kept up to date with political developments in all parts of the world. Her love for Ireland has not blinded her to the privileged status we enjoy on this tiny, fertile, democratic island. And this concern for others, whose fate had deprived them of comfort and support, prompted her and her husband John Clarke to found the non-profit organization Friends from Ireland. Over the years, Marian and John have given their energy, skills, money and ability to raise funds to do remarkable work. First in South Africa, where they worked with AIDS patients and AIDS orphans, and later – and still today – in other parts of Africa, in partnership with a number of community organizations. Her commitment to the hospice foundation, which spans over 25 years, is also admirable. Her life was good and full. May she rest in peace.

Doireann Ní Bhriain Doireann is a television station that has worked with Marian Finucane on Women Today and The Women’s Program

