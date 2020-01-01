advertisement

The 32-year-old Russian has not played since the first round defeat of rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August.

“Hi Brisbane, I miss you so much and I’m so excited to start my season in your tournament and in your city,” Sharapova said on her Instagram video on Instagram.

“I look forward to seeing you all in a few days.”

The five-time winner will open his 2020 campaign in Brisbane after organizers received comedies in preparation for the Australian Open in January.

“To be fair, when I was little, I never saw myself playing the past 30,” the 32-year-old Russian told Brisbane.

“But I still feel that I have a lot to give. I still have fire in me and I’m a great competitor. “

He slipped to # 133 in the world rankings with a shoulder injury after the 2019 season, which limited him to 15 competitive games.

“As long as my shoulder stays healthy and my body allows me, I hope I have a lot of time left,” he said.

In 2015, Sharapova won the Brisbane title and joins next week for a high-level field event led by Australia’s one-time World Bart and Australian Open champion Naomi Osak.

The world’s number one, Carolina Pliskova, also stars in the top 10 stars: Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“It’s a fresh start after a difficult season,” Sharapova said. “There have been many downs and downs. There were times when I was ready, but my shoulder wasn’t.

“But I have had a pretty good season and I am motivated to compete. At this point in my career, when I have that feeling, that’s a good sign. “

Brisbane International starts January 6, when Sharapova plans to host the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne before the grand opening of the year, January 20.

