Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova said it was “something very special” after receiving a wildcard for the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who won the 2008 tournament, slipped to 147 outside of automatic qualification and was picked up from Brisbane International in the first round this week.

However, the Russian remains a big name and will compete in Melbourne Park for the 16th time since her debut in 2003.

“Being part of the Australian Open raffle is incredible,” said Sharapova.

“I had wonderful experiences there, from winning the championship title to losing some very tough finals. There were many ups and downs in Australia.”

“Another chance, another opportunity to compete in all of these dishes is something very special.”

She reached fourth place last year and angry defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in an epic third round.

Until Brisbane, Sharapova had not played since losing to Serena Williams at the US Open in August. Her season was ruined by a shoulder injury.

“It was a long game. I think this will be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to see how I feel, ”she said after her defeat in Brisbane on Tuesday.

“I definitely lost pace and strength towards the end of the game, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that. “

Sharapova also revealed that she had fought a virus “that I simply couldn’t keep”.

