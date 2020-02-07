advertisement

Some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrated the launch of BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection at an event on Thursday evening in Brooklyn.

Zendaya, Naomi Scott and Lily Aldridge shone as the new faces of the “MAI TROPPO” campaign, while names like Maria Pedraza, Martha Hunt, Zara Larsson, Jeannie Mai, Candice Swanepoel and more showed their presence on the show’s red carpet.

The event started from the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn and also featured musical performances, one of which was by Ciara.

Following the event, BVLGARI shared (via KCD) a collection of photos (all taken from BFA.com):

Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comJeannie May | David X Prutting / BFA.comZendaya | David X Prutting / Jean-Christophe Babin, Jeannie Mai, Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott, Zendaya | David X. Prutting / BFA. Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott, Jean-Christophe Babin, Zendaya, Jon Kortajarena David X. Prutting / BFA.com Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Naomi Scott | Sansho Scott / BFA.comMaria Pedraza | Sansho Scott / BFA.comZara Larsson | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comDaphne Groeneveld | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comNina Agdal | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comIndya Moore | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comCandice Swanepoel | Samantha Nandez / BFA.com Lily Aldridge | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comJean-Christophe Babin, Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comJean-Christophe Babin, Maria Pedraza | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comJeannie May | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comDaphne Groeneveld | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comMartha Hunt | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comZendaya | Samantha Nandez / BFA.comZendaya | Samantha Nandez / BFA.com Naomi Scott | Samantha Nandez / BFA.com

