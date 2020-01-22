advertisement

Maria Bailey announced the news on Wednesday morning.

Maria Bailey has announced that she will not seek to re-elect Dáil Éireann for the Dún Laoghaire constituency in the upcoming general election.

In November 2019, Fine Gael voted Bailey out as a candidate, but she announced Wednesday morning that she won’t be running in any role.

The statement said: “It is very sad that after 16 years as elected representative in Dún Laoghaire, I will not take part in this election. This is a role that really excited, proud and humiliated me.

Bailey thanked those who had supported her throughout her time as a TD and said, “The past few months have been extremely difficult for me both privately and politically.”

Bailey was recently the subject of a sensational case in which she filed an assault lawsuit against the Dean Hotel in Dublin after falling off a swing in the popular Sophie’s Bar.

She later withdrew the case.

