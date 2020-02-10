advertisement

Margot Robbie ended her award ceremony tonight at the Dolby Theater in LA in a stunning and elegant Chanel dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Margot Robbie on the red carpet 2020

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” came on the red carpet, dressed in the nines. Robbie put on a sleek, sleeveless black dress with a V-neck and pleated details. The dress fell under Robbie’s feet. The star gave her look a hint of color with a light blue pendant surrounded by other sparkling gemstones and a pearl dangling over the top of her dress.

Margot Robbie wears Chanel at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

With the loop-shaped sleeves, she gave her look a unique touch.

Zazie Beetz on the red carpet 2020

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Zazie Beetz arrived in a stunning black two-piece ensemble by Thom Browne. The “Joker” actress wore a black corset top with sequins and a thick cut hem at the bottom. The top was combined with a matching midi skirt. On her feet she wore a pair of black, sparkling pumps with a pointed toe and thin stiletto heel. It was equipped with a diamond collar with dangling details and emerald green decorations.

More celebrity arrivals on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

