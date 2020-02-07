advertisement

If you watched an episode of “ Hot Wings ”, you probably thought – as we have done, from time to time – that the actors are content to show how spicy it is.

On the one hand, they are actors. Second, they do promotional work for a movie, so what better media coverage than they do by freaking out? Third, there is a chance to create a viral moment, much like Paul Rudd on the show.

But Margot Robbie? She will likely need trauma counseling when she is finished because she has clearly gone through some serious shit. By all accounts, Robbie was ready to laugh and wouldn’t have accepted if she didn’t think she could.

Sure, by the time she got three wings, the pressure was already on, but it was when she pushed further that things took a serious turn. It is the first time that the health professional on the set has to draw and give him a kind of drink that we have never seen before to help him calm down.

So yes, it is clearly not a joke. Looked.

