advertisement

Margot Robbie is committed to the fashion of the 70s.

For an appearance last night in the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Robbie wore an Oscar de la Renta overall that dates from that time. She was wearing a wide-leg, cornflower-blue moire faile jumpsuit from the label’s Spring’20 collection.

Margot Robbie wears an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo Minny sandals in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

advertisement

CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

A close-up of Margot Robbie’s Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

For shoes, star “I, Tonya” chose the famous Minny sandal by Jimmy Choo, which included Emma Stone, Emily Ratajkowski, Charlize Theron and Chrissy Teigen. The Minny is a classic strappy sandal with leather upper and high heel. Farfetch.com offers a pair of silver that is similar to Robbie’s for around $ 500, or 35% of the $ 795 retail price.

connected

Robbie is in the middle of a press tour to promote her new film Birds of Prey, which will premiere on February 7th. She puts together her chic ensembles with the help of wardrobe stylist Kate Young, who also works with Selena Gomez. Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller. It’s no surprise that Robbie chose a more restrained shoe for her appearance on the “Tonight Show” as this is Young’s MO.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she told FN in 2019. “I use iconic, simple shoes.”

While the Jimmy Choo Minny has a luxury price tag, you should buy one of the following pairs to get a similar look for less money.

For Sale: Vince Camuto Sebatini Sandal, $ 100.

To Buy: Katy Perry Melly Sandal, $ 89.

To buy: Nine West Edyn Platform Sandals, $ 89.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Margot Robbie looked playful on the red carpet of the SAG Awards in Plaid

Margot Robbie makes the fall for pastels in head-to-toe lemon

Margot Robbie Channels Italian glamor in a printed summer dress and gold sandals

advertisement