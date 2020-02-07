advertisement

Margot Robbie’s tattoo days are over after telling presenter Jimmy Fallon that she had made a huge tattoo mistake at her boyfriend’s chicken party.

Margot Robbie has made a name for herself as an amateur tattoo artist, but those days are over, as she revealed thanks to a bad decision at a friend’s recent hen party.

The bombshellactor appeared on the Tonight Show in the US on Wednesday evening and told host Jimmy Fallon about an incident when she was in Australia for a friend’s wedding.

advertisement

“I’ve now put on the tattoo gun, I don’t do it anymore,” said Robbie, adding that this is not a trained tattoo artist, just an avid amateur.

“I had a couple of glitches and thought I should stop while I’m at the front.”

Robbie said she “bought a gun on eBay” and was asked at a hen party to give a small tattoo to some friends.

More Margot? No problem! Here’s why it matters to us that she hardly speaks in Once upon a time … in Hollywood, and that’s why she earned her nomination for Bombshell.

“Of course there was a lot of drinking and they said, ‘Oh, let’s get matching tattoos!’ Because it’s a great idea, “laughed Margot.

And although it sounds like a recipe for disaster, do we all wish we were besties with Margot Robbie now?

“I tattooed my girlfriend on her back and another friend had drawn it on her with a pen and I tattooed it. And when I showed her afterwards she said, ‘Oh I didn’t know I would get that.’ “

“But you know who wasn’t cool about it? Your mother, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids in a backless dress, and there is this raw red scabbing tattoo.

“Your mother was dirty with me, she made me angry at the wedding. She was really angry and I thought I really shouldn’t be doing this anymore.”

This is not the first time Margot is talking about her tattoo hobby. In 2017, she appeared on the Graham Norton Show and told him that she had tattooed her Suicide Squad co-stars on the film’s set.

She even revealed that she had given herself and Cara Delevingne starred with “Toe-Mojis”: smileys on her big toe.

“Oddly, nobody else wanted her, so only we both have the toe mojis,” she laughed.

Do you want to stay calm Register with our whimn.com.au newsletter for more stories like this.

“But everyone else wrote ‘Squad’ and other people just came with the trailer and got everything.”

Margot supported her claims and even tattooed a Norton employee live on TV, but we probably won’t see that anymore.

Make sure that Margot’s tattoo gun is listed on eBay every day again.

advertisement