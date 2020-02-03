advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

The Birds Of Prey star tells JOE why it’s a relationship she wants to explore.

Before the release of birds of prey, JOE talked to the stars of the film, Margot Robbie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who play Black Canary, an innovation in the cinematic DC universe.

Without going into too much detail, when we re-launched Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), we find that she had an ex-girlfriend who is closely related to the character’s comic book story.

advertisement

In addition, there is a very interesting dynamic between the villains of the film, Roman Sionis alias Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), which could be interpreted in different ways.

It looks like Birds Of Prey is making a lot of “premieres” within the film, and with Robbie, who is also an executive producer on the project, we wanted to know if this was something she had intentionally intended to do to reach?

“Many of the characters didn’t care about their sexuality,” says Robbie JOE.

“Personally, I would like to make a Poison Ivy film because I love the Harley-Poison Ivy relationship in the comics. Some comics are romantic, and in some comics it’s just friendship. But either way, that fascinates me and I love to see them together in the comics, that’s my personal view.

“But regarding Roman and Zsasz it was not written that they have a certain sexuality that is evident in the narrative. But I think it was an idea that Roman constantly manipulated his power over people, but also had a certain one Addiction to people. “

“Harley, for once, doesn’t have a romantic plot in this film. It’s not about what’s really fun. But I’m glad you picked it up at the beginning (of the film) because I want to explore that in the future.”

Check out our full chat with Robbie and Smollett-Bell here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waML6VrZxa0 (/ embed)

JOE was also lucky enough to chat with other stars of the film, namely Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays Huntress) and Ella Jay Basco (who plays Cassandra Cain). You can find the interview and our interview with the film here, director Cathy Yan, which you can view here.

Birds Of Prey will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W-Yrdwgj8E (/ embed)

Clip about Warner Bros. UK

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement