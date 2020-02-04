advertisement

Actress Margot Robbie said that the DC cartoon character “Oracle” was “inseparable” for the Birds of Prey team, although the character did not appear in the upcoming Birds of Prey film.

Robbie appeared on Good Morning America with her co-stars Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollet and Ella Jay Basco, where Good Morning America presenter Michael Strahan asked, “Is there a specific character you’d like to bring in if we had one?” See sequel? “

Robbie replied, “I would like to see Poison Ivy on the screen again. Yes. I love her.”

Then she added: “And when we talk about Birds of Prey, Oracle is of course a pretty essential part …”

The Harley Quinn actress continued: “This film is like the making of the Birds of Prey and she is also a key member. And I hope that after this film they can shoot down in the universe. It would be cool. There are so many more women DC characters. “

Jurnee Smollett then added who she wanted to see and said, “Bring them all with you. Lady Shiva. Cat woman. I mean we could have a good time. “

For those unfamiliar with the Birds of Prey, the concept was developed by Jordan Gorfinkel, editor of DC Comics, with the nickname Birds of Prey coined by Frank Pittarese. The book was assigned to the writer Chuck Dixon, who took it up despite his initial rejection.

Dixon explained:

“The Birds of Prey comic was the brainchild of Jordan B. Gorfinkel, an editor at DC that I worked with a lot. He had the idea that Black Canary and Oracle should be a great team and have their own book.”

Dixon would team up with artist Gary Frank on the Black Canary / Oracle: Birds of Prey one-shot and bring the Birds of Prey team to life, with the only members being Black Canary and Oracle.

In the book, Oracle, aka Barbara Gordon, would recruit Black Canary to help her investigate a terrorist attack against the Republic of Rheelasia.

She also wanted Black Canary to investigate Nick Devine, a developer whose projects had encountered a number of streaks of bad luck, including chemical spills, floods, and fires. They were also targeted by an eco-terrorist group called the Green Brotherhood.

Needless to say, Oracle is a founding member of the Birds of Prey, but for some reason it won’t be featured in the Birds of Prey movie.

The producer Sue Kroll suggested that Oracle would not appear in Birds of Prey because a Batgirl solo film was under development.

“You won’t see Batgirl. Just say” No “. This is a studio question. This character is developing her own film, is she?”

What do you think of the fact that Robbie sees Oracle as an “integral part” of the Birds of Prey team, but the character doesn’t appear in the film?

