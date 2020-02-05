advertisement

To update: “Birds Of Prey” star Margot Robbie was the main guest of the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

In addition to an interview, Robbie participated in a game of “Know It All”. The episode also included a chat with Jeff Probst and a performance by Mura Masa and Slowthai.

A video of the Know It All segment follows. Further highlights will be published subject to availability. Photos from the shot will follow as well.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1202 – Pictured: (from left) “Survivor” host Jeff Probst during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 4, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1202 – Pictured: (from left) Actress Margot Robbie, Spokesman Steve Higgins and Moderator Jimmy Fallon at “Know It All” on February 4, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1202 – PICTURED (lr) Actress Margot Robbie during an interview with moderator Jimmy Fallon on February 4, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1202 – PICTURED: Musical guest Mura Masa and slowthai kick on February 4, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1202 – Pictured: The musical guest Mura Masa and slowthai appear on February 4, 2020 – (Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

At the opening of her new film “Birds of Prey” actress Margot Robbie can be seen on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Robbie joins Fallon as the main interview guest for the episode. She also takes part in a game by “Know It All”.

An interview with Jeff Probst is also recorded on “Fallon” on Tuesday. Mura Masa and Slowthai together provide the musical performance.

