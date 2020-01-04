advertisement

Marcus Stoinis avoided a ban, but was fined $ 7,500 for staging a homophobic slur against Kane Richardson on Saturday night when the Melbourne Stars defeated the Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Australian all-rounder Stoinis met a hearing after the game and admitted to abusing his World Cup teammate while beating.

He was charged with a second-class crime and accepted the penalty. The leading scorer of the competition was thus able to take part in the clash of the stars with Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

“I was caught at the moment and went too far,” said Stoinis. “I immediately realized that I was wrong and I apologize to Kane and the referees.

“I did the wrong thing and took responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty. “

Stoinis struck undefeated 68 of 55 balls, but spoke to the referees immediately at the end of the game.

It comes after James Pattinson was barred from the summer’s opening trial for homophobic mischief that attracted the same second-class mortgage.

In this case, however, it was Pattinson’s third offense, while this is Stoini’s first indiscretion.

“The behavior on this issue is not up to the standards we expected and we acted accordingly,” said Sean Carroll, Head of Health at Cricket Australia. “There is no place for it in the game.”

RENEGADES COACH FRUSTRATED BY SLOW START

It was a nightmare for first-time coach Michael Klinger to take on the Melbourne Renegades job shortly before the BBL season.

The former Perth Scorchers star was appointed by the incumbent master in late November after Andrew McDonald left for Australia as an assistant coach. But not much has happened for Klinger: The Renegades have not won after six games after losing to the stars in the Melbourne derby.

Klinger, one of the leading run scorers in BBL history, said it was a frustrating start to his coaching career.

“I got into this role because I wanted the team to do well, but as a first-time coach you want to make an impression and hopefully have a long-term career as a coach,” said Klinger.

“Being 0-6 isn’t ideal. In a way, it probably won’t be much more difficult.

“It is a challenge for me to be clear in this situation, and how I deal with it is very important to me when it comes to how I progress in my coaching.”

The Renegades’ eyelash has let them down, Captain Aaron Finch and veteran Shaun Marsh have not turned their good starts into big points.

They also failed to secure Pakistani high-speed shooter Haris Rauf, who was a sensation for the stars after being picked up by the cricket club in Tasmania.

“It would have been nice if Cricket Victoria had mentioned him to us,” joked Klinger.

“It’s a good star recruitment. They got wind of him when he played in Tasmania and he’s a fantastic player.”

Even though the Renegades are in trouble, they can still play the final as the BBL changes to an expanded top 5 final system this season, says Klinger.

“You go through your cricket career all the way with some challenges, some personal challenges as well,” he said.

“It’s about making sure I find a way to give the boys a spark to get them going again.

“There are eight games left to play and you may have to win six to reach fifth place.

“Our season is certainly not over. But we have to do it now, otherwise time is running out. “

