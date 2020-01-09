advertisement

The defense of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been great this season, thanks to surprising contributions from John Marino and Marcus Pettersson.

You will occasionally hear Jim Rutherford and Mike Sullivan explain that all injuries this season will make the Pittsburgh Penguins a better team in the long run. That was the case with the blueline.

After Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz failed due to injuries to the lower body, the penguins were able to experiment with unusual pairs of defenses. Some of them have not worked (Jack Johnson sinks Kris Letang), while others have thrived like the pairing of Marcus Pettersson and John Marino.

I suspect that the penguins’ long-term plan since the beginning of the season has been to have Pettersson and Marino as a second pair of defenses for the 2020-21 season. That would most likely be the right decision. We got a preview of how they looked together in the past month or so.

While the sample size of 181 minutes together is small, this pairing controls the territory fairly well. All data are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick. Pittsburgh generates 52% of the attempted shots, 54% of the chances to score and 55% of the shot shares with Pettersson and Marino on the ice during the game with even strength. Before the Penguins won 4: 3 in Vegas on Monday evening, these numbers were higher across the board.

This pair has expected goals for a percentage of 55%. With Pettersson and Marino in the backend, the penguins beat their opponents 9-7 (good for 56% of goals for). The process and the results match. Pro Cap Friendly, these two defenders have a combined salary cap hit of $ 1,799,125. Pettersson is 23 and Marino is 22. This is a remarkable value and it is the way you need to fight for the Stanley Cup.

As a newcomer, Marino finished 18th in Evolving Hockey’s goals ahead of the replacement model (GAR). It was great. As you will see below, Marino offers the highest value in the even defense section than any of the 20 names in this list.

I assume that the pairing between Pettersson and Marino was slightly better than the pairing between Pettersson and Justin Schultz that the penguins used in a healthy state. Both pairs are above average.

Due to the fact that Jack Johnson and Schultz are together in a train accident and supported Marino Johnson (as a beginner!), Pittsburgh cannot afford to start with their best possible defense pairs at the moment. I suspect that when Dumoulins and Schultz return, the pairings will return to normal:

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson – John Marino

Schultz is best when used in a protected role. The penguins were a dominant team in spring 2016, while Schultz occupied the third pair. He only had an average 2019-20 season. Marino undoubtedly has a better season than Schultz. While Johnson has a better season, his presence prevents the penguins from maximizing their core defenses.

I would be interested to see what a third pair of defense from Juuso Riikola and Schultz would look like. Riikola offers mobility and foresight that Johnson does not offer, and Schultz would be in a better position to be successful on a nightly basis.

Regardless of whether it is used regularly this season or next season, the penguins in Marcus Pettersson and John Marino seem to have found a cheap, young and above-average pair of defenses. Thank you for reading!

