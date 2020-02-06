advertisement

Marco Reus has to take a break of at least four weeks after a muscle injury in the DFB Cup defeat by Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The team of Lucien Favre was beaten 3-2 by the Bundesliga fighter when Reus was knocked out in the final phase of an evening that was harmful to the guests.

Dortmund tweeted on Wednesday to confirm that its captain won’t be able to return to training until next month, and excluded him from the Champions League duel with Paris Saint-Germain on February 18.

During yesterday’s game, Marco Reus suffered a muscle injury that left him paused for up to four weeks.

Get well soon, Captain pic.twitter.com/3TyZ4qgpkZ

– Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 5, 2020

“Captain Marco Reus sustained a muscle injury at the DFB Cup,” the tweet said.

“According to the current status, he can start training again in around four weeks.”

This timeframe would exclude the offensive midfielder from the next four top matches, but he could be back on the Paris trip statement on March 11th.

