MANILA, Philippines – Marck Espejo made his Thailand Volleyball League debut and led Visakha over Prince Finance on Sunday [25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22].

The Filipino star impressed with 25 points in his first game and was named player of the game for last year’s bronze medalists.

Espejo showed his monstrosity on the pitch with a devastating facial expression of a spike in the fourth set, which reached 101 km / h and gave Visakha a lead of 13-8.

Then he pulled another trick out of his sleeve and brought Visakha a direct hit with his 24:20 match ball.

“Maybe we will wait for the game to end and then we will all relax,” said Espejo, who added that he and his teammates still have room for improvement.

Espejo teamed up with the Brazilian importer Kaio Fabio Rocha and the Thai international Kitsada Somkane in the four-seater.

Visakha is Espejo’s second team outside of the Philippines after playing for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in the 2018-19 Japanese premiere league.

Before going overseas, Espejo played for Cignal and led the HD Spikers to the 2019 Open and Reinforced Conference titles at Spikers’ Turf.

