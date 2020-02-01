advertisement

Willie Marcial has just received a three-year extension as a representative from the Philippine Basketball Association. And Marcial is not only an interim boss at a moment of crisis in the league, but also one of the longest serving PBA bosses in history.

“We have re-elected the Commissioner for another three-year term. We were open and transparent about his performance, ”said Ricky Vargas, chairman of the PBA, who is attending the league’s annual planning meeting with Marcial and the board in Italy.

“We spoke with him. That is the good thing on the board. The board decided to reappoint him for another three-year term. “Marcial, who started his PBA career as a statistician in 1983, was Head of the Media Office and Special Assistant to the Commissioner during Noli Eala’s tenure in 2003.

A divided board appointed him responsible official on January 1, 2018 – one day after the then commissioner Chito Narvasa’s resignation. Marcial, known as the Healing Commissioner, helped the league navigate through the mist of the split, and was eventually appointed commissioner on January 25, 2018.

At the end of his second term, Marcial would be the PBA’s third longest commissioner after Leo Prieto (1975 to 1983) and Jun Bernardino (1994 to 2002).

