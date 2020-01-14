advertisement

PBA commissioner from Batangas City, Willie Marcial, will be round with representatives of all league team owners on Wednesday to ask for help: “The league has always been willing to lend a helping hand,” said Marcial on Tuesday by phone to the Inquirer. “I will seek help for our compatriots in Batangas with each board member [on Wednesday] and I am sure that they would be more than willing to do so.”

Thousands of people fled their homes in some parts of the southern province when Taal, a tourist attraction that has been inactive since 1977, started throwing ash on Sunday, the effects of which were felt in the cities of Lemery and Talisay.

Tagaytay also felt the brunt of Taal’s activities as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology kept the alarm level at No. 4.

“We will do everything in our power to free the displaced from their plight,” said Marcial. “We also pray for the safety of everyone there.” INQ

